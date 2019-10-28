US extends TPS for El Salvador citizens living in US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — El Salvador President Nayib Bukele says the United States government will extend temporary protected atatus for more than 200,000 Salvadorans living in the U.S.

Bukele posted a video to Twitter Monday in which U.S. Ambassador Ronald Douglas Johnson says the two countries have signed an agreement extending TPS for one year.

The program allows Salvadorans to stay in the U.S. and avoid deportation proceedings.

Johnson says "this is recognition of the achievements and good work of the government of Nayib Bukele."

The Trump administration's move to end TPS for El Salvador and several other countries had been enjoined by a federal judge. El Salvador recently agreed to work with the U.S. to limit migration crossing its borders.

Salvadoran citizens were originally granted TPS in 2001 following earthquakes in 2001.