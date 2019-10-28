US Treasury Secretary vows more economic sanctions on Iran

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has pledged to increase economic sanctions against Iran. He says the administration's "maximum pressure campaign" is halting Iranian aggression.

Mnuchin met Monday in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who called on Washington to impose additional sanctions to stop what he called Iran's "plunge for everything" in the Mideast.

Mnuchin is heading a delegation to the Middle East and India to discuss economic ties and counterterrorism initiatives. He is joined by U.S. President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who was to meet with Netanyahu and his key rival, Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz.

Mnuchin says American sanctions aim to force Iran to stop "their bad activities and exporting terrorism, looking to create nuclear capabilities, and missiles."