UN envoy says US sanctions on Myanmar generals inadequate

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.N. envoy Lee Yanghee says the U.S. didn't "go far enough" in sanctions against four top Myanmar generals over the mass killings of Rohingya Muslims.

Washington said Tuesday the four, including the country's commander in chief and his deputy, were responsible for "gross human rights violations" involving extrajudicial killings in an ethnic cleansing campaign against the Rohingya minority in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state.

The four and and their immediate families are banned from traveling to the U.S.

Lee, the U.N. special rapporteur for human rights in Myanmar, said Thursday the travel ban was inadequate. She said the assets of the men and their families should be frozen, and that the U.S. should extend the sanctions against another two generals identified earlier by a U.N. fact-finding mission.