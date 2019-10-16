Turkish invasion sparks NATO crisis but eviction is unlikely

Children wave to a Turkish forces truck transporting armoured personnel carriers at the border with Syria in Karkamis, Gaziantep province, southeastern Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Turkey defied growing condemnation from its NATO allies to press ahead with its invasion of northern Syria on Tuesday, shelling suspected Kurdish positions near the border amid reports that Syrian Kurds had retaken a key town. less Children wave to a Turkish forces truck transporting armoured personnel carriers at the border with Syria in Karkamis, Gaziantep province, southeastern Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Turkey defied growing ... more Photo: Emrah Gurel, AP Photo: Emrah Gurel, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Turkish invasion sparks NATO crisis but eviction is unlikely 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

BRUSSELS (AP) — Turkey's invasion of northern Syria — along with the criticism and threats of sanctions brandished by fellow NATO members at Ankara over the offensive — is close to sparking a crisis at the world's biggest military alliance.

But despite the high political-military tensions, Turkey is very unlikely to be ejected from the 29-member alliance, for NATO has seen tense times and survived them before.

From the Suez Canal crisis in 1956 to France leaving its military command structure in 1967 — which forced the alliance to move its headquarters to Brussels in Belgium — to the deep split among allies over the Iraq war in 2003, NATO bonds have been tested. But no country has left the alliance or been forced out.