Thousands expected to rally against German far-right protest

BERLIN (AP) — The governor of a northern German state has urged citizens to join a rally against a far-right protest in Hannover.

Lower Saxony’s Stephan Weil asked people to rally against a protest Saturday by the far-right NPD party, which is marching to intimidate journalists who have reported critically about the nationalist party.

Hannover police had tried to ban the NPD from protesting, but a court decided late Friday that the far-right protest can go ahead.

Some 100 far-right protesters are expected Saturday while about 2,000 counter-demonstrators said they’d come to rally for press freedom and show their support for the embattled journalists.

The NPD had advertised their march by posting a picture online of a broadcast journalist who has done in-depth reporting about the far-right scene in Germany.