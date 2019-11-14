The Latest: Turkey deports 7 German, 1 British IS suspects

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on Turkey deporting captured Islamic State suspects to their home countries. (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

Turkish officials say Turkey has deported seven German and one British Islamic State suspects to their home countries.

Turkey’s Interior Ministry did not provide any further details Thursday or identify the suspects.

Turkey is engaged in a push to deport foreign IS members who are held in its prisons or in Syria, since it invaded parts of northeast Syria to drive away from a border area Syrian Kurdish fighters it considers to be terrorists.

Earlier, the ministry announced that the United States will take back a U.S. national and IS suspect who was stuck in a no man’s land between Turkey and Greece, after Athens refused him entry.

3:10 p.m.

An American man suspected of being a member of the Islamic State group is being repatriated to the United States after spending three days in a no man's land between Turkey and Greece, Turkey’s Interior Ministry said Thursday.

The United States agreed to take him in and will provide him with travel documents, the ministry said, adding that the repatriation was underway.

The move comes a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

The man was stuck in the heavily militarized border zone after Turkey tried to expel him to Greece on Monday but Athens refused him entry. Turkish media have identified him as 39-year-old Mohammad Darwis B. and said he was an American citizen of Jordanian background.