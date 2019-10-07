The Latest: Spanish NGO rescues 44, including toddler, baby

MILAN (AP) — The Latest on migrants trying to reach Europe (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Spanish aid group Open Arms says it has rescued 44 people, including a toddler and a months-old baby, on a wooden boat trying to reach European shores.

Gerard Canals, chief of mission of the Open Arms rescue boat, says the boat was found late Sunday in Malta's rescue zone, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Canals says that Malta's rescue coordination center told the group not to offer the migrants any assistance. But Open Arms decided to rescue them anyway because the boat wouldn't have made it to land without fuel.

In video remarks distributed by the aid group, Canals says that all 44 rescued — 38 men, 4 women, a 4-year-old boy, and a baby around 6 to 9 months old — are in good condition.

___

10:20 a.m.

The Italian Coast Guard says at least nine people have died when a migrant boat capsized near the island of Lampedusa as they were about to be rescued. Twenty-two people were saved.

The Coast Guard said Monday the overpacked smugglers' boat overturned as a patrol was boarding migrants some 6 miles off Lampedusa just after midnight.

Authorities said 22 migrants were rescued from the sea, and nine bodies were recovered. The search is underway for more missing.

Initial reports by authorities in Sicily who received the distress call put the number of migrants on board at around 50.