Sudanese protesters sign power-sharing deal with military

Sudanese protesters march during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Sudanese pro-democracy activists have posted videos on social media showing thousands of people taking to the streets in the capital, Khartoum. The Sudanese Professionals Association said Thursday that the rallies are demanding justice for the killing of at least six people, including four students, earlier this week during student protests in a central province.

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's pro-democracy movement has signed a power-sharing agreement with the ruling military council aimed at paving the way for a transition to civilian rule following the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.

Representatives of both sides signed a constitutional document on Sunday that would establish a joint military and civilian council to rule for a little over three years until elections can be held. The agreement would also establish a Cabinet appointed by the activists and a legislative body.

The military overthrew al-Bashir in April following months of protests against his three-decade-long authoritarian rule. The protesters remained in the streets, demanding a rapid transition to civilian rule. They have been locked in tense negotiations with the military for weeks while holding mass protests.