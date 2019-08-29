South Korean leader says Japan dishonest over wartime past

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has berated Japan for carrying out its plan to downgrade South Korea's trade status and reiterated Seoul's stance that Tokyo was weaponizing trade to retaliate over political rows stemming from the countries' wartime history.

Moon said in a Cabinet meeting that Japan is being dishonest by insisting that its trade curbs weren't retaliation over historical issues. He says Japan should look "squarely at the past" and that its current actions were aggravating the pain and anger of South Koreans who suffered under Japan's brutal colonial rule of Korea before the end of World War II.

Later Thursday, the countries' diplomats are expected to hold working-level meetings in Seoul to discuss the trade row and security issues related to North Korea.