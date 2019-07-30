South Africa says unemployment at highest level in a decade

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa says unemployment has reached its highest level in a decade at 29%.

Second-quarter figures released Tuesday show the number of unemployed rose by 573,000 over the past year, with only 21,000 jobs created.

It is the latest grim report for Africa's most developed economy, which in May announced that growth had dropped by the most in a decade during the first quarter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration is under public pressure to turn around the economy and clean up corruption. That dissatisfaction led to the worst election showing in 25 years for Ramaphosa's ruling African National Congress in May.

The unemployment numbers were released on the same day that South Africa's struggling state-owned power utility Eskom announced losses of more than 20 billion rand ($1.4 billion) last fiscal year.