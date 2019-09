Security tight as Zimbabwe's Mugabe gets a private burial

A portrait of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is seen a bar in Zvimba about 100 kilometres north west of the capital Harare, Friday, Sept, 27, 2019. Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe is expected to be buried on Saturday, a family spokesperson said Friday, after three weeks of drama over the former strongman's final resting place.

ZVIMBA, Zimbabwe (AP) — Security is tight as the family of longtime Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe prepares to bury him at his rural home. A highly private farewell is planned for one of Africa's most divisive figures after a family dispute with the administration that forced him from power.

Only approved guests and funeral parlor vans are allowed in Saturday, a move that is out of sync with the local tradition that funerals are free for all to attend.

Mugabe's family earlier had agreed to a government request to bury him at a shrine in the capital but only after a mausoleum was built to set him apart from former comrades. But the government on Thursday abruptly announced the family had changed its mind.

One ruling party official calls the private burial "most unfortunate."