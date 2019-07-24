SKorea: NKorea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into sea
Updated
In this undated photo provided on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, speaks while inspecting a newly built submarine to be deployed soon, at an unknown location in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) less
In this undated photo provided on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, speaks while inspecting a newly built submarine to be deployed soon, at an ... more
In this undated photo provided on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, speaks while inspecting a newly built submarine to be deployed soon, at an unknown location in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) less
In this undated photo provided on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, speaks while inspecting a newly built submarine to be deployed soon, at an ... more