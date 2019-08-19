Rescuers fear for lives of 2 cavers trapped in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Dozens of rescuers who worked through the night trying to find two spelunkers trapped by rising water in a cave in southern Poland say they fear for the lives of the cavers.

The two became trapped Saturday while exploring uncharted parts of the Wielka Sniezna cave in the Tatra mountains, Poland's deepest and longest cave.

Rescue chief Jan Krzysztof says Monday his team has had no contact with the missing cavers and can only roughly guess where they could be.

The rescuers are progressing slowly, using small amounts of explosives to crumble the rocks and widen passages.

Krzysztof said up to three-hour breaks are needed between the explosions to safely ventilate the air in the cave.