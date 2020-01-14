Prosecutors: Police raiding premises in 4 German states

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say police are conducting raids in four German states early Tuesday on suspicion of a planned serious “violent crime.”

Berlin prosecutors didn't specify the nature of the possible planned attack or who might be involved, but said further details would be released after the searches have been completed.

The raids are taking place in Berlin, Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Thuringia states.