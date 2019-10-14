Prince William, Kate reach Pakistan's capital on 5-day visit

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate have arrived in Pakistan's capital on a five-day visit amid tight security.

Known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the smiling royal couple was accorded a red-carpet reception on their arrival at the airport Monday evening.

The British royal family says the visit encompasses "the modern leafy capital Islamabad, the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West."

It's "the most complex tour undertaken by The Duke and Duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations."

Britain ended its colonial rule over the Indian subcontinent in 1947 and divided it into two nations, India and Pakistan. This sparked massive rioting that killed up to 1 million people and displaced 15 million.