Postal union accepts reform, quashes US walkout threat

GENEVA (AP) — Nearly 150 countries reached a compromise Wednesday that will keep the United States in the world's largest union of postal operators, following a threat by the Trump administration to quit unless it got its way.

The head of the 192-member Universal Postal Union, Kenya's Bishar Hussein, had warned that a U.S. walkout would "completely shut down" the traditional system of delivering bulky letters.

The extraordinary congress, called this week to respond to the U.S. threat, was only the third for a 145-year-old group that calls itself the second-oldest multilateral organization.

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro said the proposal would keep the U.S. in the organization that it helped found. He said the proposal "bridges the different views held by net postal exporters and net postal importers here in the room."

UPU members exchanged hugs, handshakes and high-fives after the vote by acclamation — with no dissention — passed with applause.