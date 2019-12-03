Polish ruling party leader Kaczynski has knee surgery

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An official says Poland's powerful ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski has successfully undergone a planned knee surgery.

Law and Justice party official Malgorzata Gosiewska said Tuesday he was doing fine.

Gosiewska told RMF FM radio that Kaczynski will be returning to work soon.

The 70-year-old Kaczynski has long suffered from knee problems and could be seen limping but the procedure to give him an endoprosthesis was put off until after the October parliamentary election because Kaczynski was personally involved in the campaign, crisscrossing Poland.

The Law and Justice party won a second term in the election, but to Kaczynski's dismay it lost its majority in the upper house, the Senate.