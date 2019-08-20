Police, protesters fill French beach resorts for G7 summit

BIARRITZ, France (AP) — French police are setting up checkpoints and combing Atlantic beaches to secure the southwestern coast for world leaders coming for the G-7 summit.

Protesters, too, are setting up camp in towns near the Spanish border to prepare actions during the Aug. 24-26 gathering of major world democracies.

U.S. President Donald Trump will join host French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of Britain, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy in the elegant resort town of Biarritz.

Authorities are closing all air, train and road traffic to Biarritz to clear the way for the leaders. That's frustrating local businesses at the height of Europe's summer travel season.

Blocked from Biarritz, activists are planning events down the coast in Hendaye and Urrugne, and in the Spanish town of Irun, to protest economic injustice, climate change and other concerns.