Police clear Barcelona beach amid report of explosive device
MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Barcelona say they have evacuated one of the Spanish city's popular beaches after reports of a possible explosive device there.
City police said on their Twitter account Sunday that "a possible explosive device was found" by officers at the Sant Sebastià beach.
Private Spanish news agency Europa Press reports an unidentified local official saying the device was found in the sea.
