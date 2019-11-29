Poland’s leaders want new top auditor to go amid scandal

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government is calling for the resignation of the head of the audit office amid a swelling scandal over his contacts and dealings.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Friday he has read a classified report on the dealings of Marian Banas and expects him to resign.

Banas, a former finance minister and tax administration head, was nominated by the ruling party and approved by parliament as head of the Supreme Audit Office in August.

Recent media reports said a house he owns was rented to an apparent sex business, while his former subordinates at the finance ministry illegally claimed sales tax. He has protested his innocence.

Under the constitution, Banas cannot be fired. However, Morawiecki said if he won’t resign, the government has a Plan B.