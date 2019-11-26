Pakistan court may stop army chief from serving 3 more years

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's supreme court has taken a first step toward blocking the country's powerful army chief from serving another three-year term.

It's a blow to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had said this summer that he needs Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa to stay because of ongoing security concerns. Those include heightened tensions with India over the disputed Kashmir region, which both countries partially control but claim in its entirety.

Tuesday's move by the supreme court is only temporary, and the court will hear the case again the following day.

Bajwa was set to retire on Thursday. He will be forced to step down if the court overturns the government’s extension order.

Pakistan’s military has been accused by some of seeking to play a dominant role in the country’s politics.