Official: Death toll climbs to 42 in Friday protests in Iraq

Anti-government protesters try to break into the provincial council building during a demonstration in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. After a week of violence in the capital and the country's southern provinces, a government-appointed inquiry into the protests determined that security forces had used excessive force. less Anti-government protesters try to break into the provincial council building during a demonstration in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. After a week of violence in the capital and the country's southern ... more Photo: Nabil Al-Jurani, AP Photo: Nabil Al-Jurani, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Official: Death toll climbs to 42 in Friday protests in Iraq 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

BAGHDAD (AP) — The death toll from protests in Iraq has climbed to 42 after a senior government official in the country's south said 12 protesters died in a fire they started while storming the office of powerful militia during a rally there a day earlier.

The anti-government protests erupted Friday after leaderless, spontaneous revolts were violently quelled earlier this month in the war-torn country.

The southern official says that in Diwaniyah town, bodies were being removed on Saturday from a building belonging to a powerful militia where the protesters set it on fire on Friday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't allowed to talk to reporters.

In the capital, Baghdad, protesters gathered again on Saturday in the central Tahrir Square but there were no immediate reports of violence.