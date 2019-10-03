North Korea says submarine-launched missile test succeeded

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says its test-firing of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile in the waters off its east coast was successful.

The test-firing Wednesday was North Korea’s first of a submarine-launched missile in three years, which occurred ahead of a restart of nuclear negotiations between North Korea and the United States this weekend.

The report didn’t elaborate on whether the missile was fired from a submarine, a barge or other underwater launch platform.

The Korean Central News Agency says the test of the Pukguksong-3 missile “ushered in a new phase in containing the outside forces' threat to” North Korea.

KCNA said Thursday the missile was launched in a vertical mode and that its test had no adverse impact on the security of neighboring countries.