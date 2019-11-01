North Korea says it test-fired new multiple rocket launcher

This Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test firing of a super-large rocket launcher by the Academy of Defense Science in North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it conducted its third test-firing of a new super-large multiple rocket launcher that it says expands its ability to destroy enemy targets in surprise attacks, as it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a standstill in nuclear negotiations with Washington.

Experts say the North could continue to ramp up weapons demonstrations ahead of an end-of-year deadline set by leader Kim Jong Un for the Trump administration to offer mutually acceptable terms to salvage a fragile diplomacy strained by disagreements over exchanging sanctions relief and disarmament steps.

Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency described the tests in a report Friday after the South Korean and Japanese militaries said they detected two North Korean projectiles being fired into the sea on Thursday.