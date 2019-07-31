Nicaragua opposition slams government's no show for talks

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua's political opposition says President Daniel Ortega has "killed negotiations" by not sending representatives to a meeting aimed at restarting stalled dialogue.

Opposition politician José Pallais is a Civic Alliance negotiator and he says restoring dialogue now depends on efforts from the Organization of American States.

Civic Alliance representatives waited for an hour Wednesday with no sign of the government. Ortega's government had not given any indication in recent days that it would participate.

The Civic Alliance suspended talks two months ago over the government's refusal to abide by existing agreements. Ortega's government did release more than 700 people arrested in last year's protests, but the alliance maintains more than 100 remain in custody.

Earlier this month, Ortega said his party is ready to win elections scheduled for 2021.