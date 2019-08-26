New Sri Lankan army chief denies accusations of war abuses

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's newly appointed army commander has denied accusations of wartime rights abuses.

Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva, who became army commander last week, faces allegations of grave rights abuses during the country's civil war, which ended in 2009 after government forces defeated separatist Tamil rebels.

The United Nations, the U.S. and the European Union have expressed concerns about Silva's appointment.

Silva told reporters Monday at his first media briefing since his appointment that: "I, of course, totally deny those allegations."

Both the Sri Lankan military and the rebels have been accused of wartime abuses.

The United Nations has said some 45,000 Tamil civilians may have been killed in the final months of the conflict.