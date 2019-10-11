Mysterious oil spill reaches Brazilian city of Salvador

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A mysterious oil spill that has polluted at least 150 beaches along Brazil's northeastern coast reached the city of Salvador on Friday as officials tried to determine the source of the crude sludge.

Authorities confirmed the oil had reached the Piata beach in Salvador, Brazil's fourth-largest city that's known for its beaches and Afro-Brazilian culture. Overall, 68 municipalities in nine states have been affected by the spill that began Sept. 2.

A report from Brazil's Institute of the Environment and Water Resources said the origin of the sludge has still not been determined, though environment minister Ricardo Salles earlier said it was likely the oil was of Venezuelan origin — something denied by Caracas. The main hypothesis is that the oil spilled from a vessel passing near the Brazilian coast.