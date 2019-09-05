Mexico protects victims' relatives after bar attack kills 30

National Guard agents stand guard across the street from the local headquarters of the national prosecutor's office, in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Anger remained high Thursday as relatives began the slow, tearful task of mourning and burying the 28 people who died horrendously when gang members set a bar on fire after blocking its exits. The families complained that criminals are out of control and making life impossible in this southern Mexico oil town.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's National Human Rights Commission says federal prosecutors have agreed to provide protection for relatives of 30 people who died when gang members set a bar on fire after blocking its exits.

The government body said Thursday that survivors of the attack also will be protected.

The announcement underlines the dangerous conditions in the Gulf coast city of Coatzacoalcos.

Businessmen say gangs in Coatzacoalcos demand protection money from business owners, and at least two bars were burned down in Coatzacoalcos in July to enforce such demands.

The possible motive in the fire at the Caballo Blanco bar is still under investigation.

About two dozen bar customers and employees died at the scene last week and about a half dozen have since died in hospitals.