Mexico finds 150 migrants in trailer without food, water

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Federal police in Mexico have found 150 migrants who had been kept in the freight compartment of a truck without food or water for days.

The migrants included 66 minors and 36 women. They were mainly from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, but included six from Ecuador.

The Public Safety Department said Tuesday that police pulled the truck over on a highway in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz after the driver failed to keep to his lane and almost hit a police patrol car.

The truck was purportedly carrying fruits and vegetables, but when police pulled the vehicle over, they heard people pounding on the walls of the freight compartment, asking for help.

In recent weeks, hundreds of migrants have been found aboard containers disguised as freight shipments.