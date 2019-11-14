Major roads reopened in Lebanon after 2-day closure

People queue on their cars as they try to cross a highway blocked by anti-government protesters by burning tires, during ongoing protests against the government, in Khaldeh, south of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Protesters have been holding demonstrations since Oct. 17 demanding an end to widespread corruption and mismanagement by the political class that has ruled the country for three decades. less People queue on their cars as they try to cross a highway blocked by anti-government protesters by burning tires, during ongoing protests against the government, in Khaldeh, south of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, ... more Photo: Bilal Hussein, AP Photo: Bilal Hussein, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Major roads reopened in Lebanon after 2-day closure 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

BEIRUT (AP) — Major roads around Lebanon have been reopened after a two-day closure triggered by a TV interview with President Michel Aoun in which he called on protesters to go home.

The roads linking Beirut with the country’s south and north were opened shortly before noon Thursday, as well as others around the country.

The opening of the roads came a day after protesters started building a wall inside a tunnel on the highway linking Beirut with north Lebanon leading to an outcry by the public who saw it as a reminder of the 1975-90 civil war.

Protesters have been holding demonstrations since Oct. 17 demanding an end to widespread corruption and mismanagement by the political class that has ruled the country for three decades.