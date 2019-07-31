Libya says largest oilfield closed, second time in 10 days

CAIRO (AP) — Libya's national oil company says it has suspended operations at the country's largest oil field following the closure of a pipeline valve, the second halt in just over a week.

Wednesday's statement by the National Oil Corporation says an unidentified group on Tuesday closed the pipeline linking the Sharara oilfield to the port of Zawiya, on the Mediterranean coast.

It says this is the second such closure breach of the pipeline in the last 10 days.

The field produces around 290,000 barrels a day worth $19 million. It's controlled by the self-styled Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Hifter.

However, the forces aren't in full control of the entire route of the pipeline, which runs partially through territories held by militias allied with the U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli.