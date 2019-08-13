Kashmir's main city a maze of razor wire and steel barriers

Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard during a security lockdown in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Troops in India-administered Kashmir allowed some Muslims to walk to local mosques alone or in pairs to pray for the Eid al-Adha festival on Monday during an unprecedented security lockdown that still forced most people in the disputed region to stay indoors on the Islamic holy day.

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The main city in the India-administered part of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir has turned into a maze of razor wire coils and steel barricades as drones and helicopters hover overhead.

Wearing flak jackets and riot gear, paramilitary soldiers carry automatic rifles and shotguns to control the network of checkpoints and barricades across roads, lanes and intersections in Srinagar. The few vehicles and pedestrians allowed through are regulated through this maze.

Although the restive Kashmir Valley, where an insurgency has simmered for decades, are used to blockades, the one imposed after the surprise move last week to strip the region of constitutional privileges is something residents say they've never seen before.