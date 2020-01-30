Japan's former Emperor Akihito better day after fainting

FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2019, file photo, Japan's Emperor Akihito waves to well-wishers from the bullet-proofed balcony during his New Year's public appearance with his family members at Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Japan's Imperial Palace says 86-year-old former Emperor Akihito fainted at his residence but regained his strength after a good night's sleep. less FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2019, file photo, Japan's Emperor Akihito waves to well-wishers from the bullet-proofed balcony during his New Year's public appearance with his family members at Imperial Palace in ... more Photo: Eugene Hoshiko, AP Photo: Eugene Hoshiko, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Japan's former Emperor Akihito better day after fainting 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's 86-year-old former Emperor Akihito fainted at his residence though he regained strength after a good night's sleep, the palace said Thursday.

Akihito underwent an MRI of his brain that showed no clinical condition that could cause a fall, but doctors recommended close monitoring of his health for a while, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Akihito abdicated last April and now holds the title of Emperor Emeritus. His wife Michiko was at his side when Akihito fainted Wednesday at the Imperial Palace and she called the palace doctor, palace officials said.

The doctors found Akihito still unconscious and sounding as if he was snoring. He regained consciousness and went to bed but woke up normally Thursday morning, officials said.

The popular former emperor had symptoms of cerebral anemia, or low red blood cell count, last July, when he briefly had difficulty standing, officials said.

Akihito reigned for 30 years and gained widespread respect and sympathy as a politically neutral symbol of the nation and for his dedication to pacifism.

Akihito's son Naruhito ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1.