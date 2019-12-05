PM: Israel has ‘full right’ to annex strategic Jordan Valley

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, right, meet at the Sao Bento palace in Lisbon Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Photo: Armando Franca, AP

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday his country has the “full right” to annex the Jordan Valley, despite a warning from the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor against the move.

Netanyahu said his proposal to annex the strategic part of the occupied West Bank was discussed during a late-night meeting in Lisbon, Portugal with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In a report Thursday, the ICC’s chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, said her office was following “with concern” the Israeli proposal. But Netanyahu told reporters it was Israel’s “full right to do so, if we choose so.”

Netanyahu also said that during his meeting with Pompeo they agreed to move forward with plans for a joint defense treaty.

Netanyahu, beleaguered by a corruption indictment and political instability at home, is promoting the two initiatives as a rationale for his staying in office.

The Trump administration has already delivered a number of landmark victories to Netanyahu, recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and recognizing Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights.