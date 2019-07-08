Israel shoots down drone, discovers tunnel from Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's military on Monday shot down a drone that crossed into its territory from the Gaza Strip and discovered an attack tunnel running under the Gaza perimeter fence.

The military said it recovered the downed drone and took it in for examination.

Gaza's militant Hamas rulers have developed a drone program with Iranian assistance. The drones are typically used for reconnaissance along the Israeli-Gaza frontier and it's unclear if they can carry out attacks.

The Israeli military also said it exposed an attack tunnel during construction of its subterranean barrier around the territory. Israeli troops are currently investigating the tunnel route.

In recent years, Hamas has developed a sophisticated network of concrete tunnels, including many built for cross-border attacks against Israel.

There was no comment from Gaza.

Tensions have simmered despite an informal truce reached earlier this year. At protests along the frontier, Palestinian youths have launched incendiary balloons toward Israeli farms. Others have approached the fence and clashed with Israeli troops.