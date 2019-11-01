Israel says it intercepts 7 rockets fired from Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military says seven rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip into its southern territories.

The military said Friday the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted all seven rockets. There were no reports of injuries or deaths.

No Palestinian groups claimed responsibility for the rocket fire, the second incident in 24 hours after nearly a month of relative calm. Israel blames Gaza's Hamas rulers for any fire from the enclave.

Earlier on Friday, Gaza's health officials said scores of Palestinians were wounded by live fire during protests along the Gaza-Israel border fence.

Hamas launched the weekly demonstrations last year against the 12-year-old Israeli-Egyptian blockade.