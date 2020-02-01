Iraqi blocs select new PM designate after weeks of jockeying

BAGHDAD (AP) — Three Iraqi officials say former communications minister Mohammed Allawi was named prime minister desugnate by rival Iraqi factions on Saturday after weeks of political deadlock.

The choice comes as the country weathers troubled times amid ongoing violent anti-government protests while under the constant threat of being ensnared by festering U.S.-Iran tensions.

The selection of Allawi, 66, a former minister of communications, to replace outgoing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi was the product of many backdoor talks that persisted for months between rival parties.

On Wednesday, President Barham Saleh gave parliamentary blocs until Feb. 1 to select a premier candidate, or said he would exercise his constitutional powers and choose one himself.