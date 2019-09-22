Iran vows to lead Gulf security, as US sends more troops

An Iranian army member looks at a missile in an exhibition in which the Revolutionary Guard also displays pieces of the American drone Global Hawk shot down by the Guard in the Strait of Hormuz in June 2019, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard is ready for combat and "any scenario," its chief commander said Saturday, as the country's nuclear deal with world powers collapses and the U.S. alleged Iran was behind a weekend attack on major oil sites in Saudi Arabia that shook global energy markets.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's president says his country should lead regional security in the strategic Persian Gulf.

Hassan Rouhani said Sunday Iran extends its "hand of friendship and brotherhood" toward cooperating with regional nations.

Rouhani also said the presence of foreign forces in the Gulf could cause problems for the world's "energy security."

The U.S. is sending more troops to the Gulf and leading a maritime coalition, which includes the U.K., Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab nations, to secure the area's waterways and vital oil trade routes.

The U.S. has alleged Iran is behind a series of attacks on the region's energy infrastructure, as Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers collapses. Iran denies the allegations.

Rouhani said he will offer a regional peace plan during his visit to the U.N. this week.