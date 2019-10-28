Iran lawyer: No proof for charges against 2 French citizens

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian lawyer representing two French researchers in custody in Tehran says prosecutors have given no evidence of spying and security charges against them.

The semi-official ISNA news agency quotes lawyer Saeid Dehghan as saying that Roland Marchal was detained on security charges in June while visiting Iran to see Iranian-French fellow academic Fariba Adelkhah.

Adelkhak was also arrested, on espionage charges. The two were reportedly romantically involved.

The lawyer says he has visited both his clients twice.

Iran disclosed in July the arrest of Adelkhah, a prominent anthropologist who holds dual French-Iranian nationality.

France revealed in October that Marchal had also been arrested. The revelation came after Iran rejected as "unacceptable" a call by France for the release of Adelkhah. Iran does not recognize dual nationality for its citizens.