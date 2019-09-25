Iran: Defense minister rejects any deal on missile program

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's defense minister has rejected any deal with world powers over Tehran's missile program.

The official IRNA news agency on Wednesday quoted Gen. Amir Hatami as saying any deal with the United States over Iran's "missile power" would damage the country's capabilities. He said Iran's leaders all support improving their missile program.

Tehran long has insisted its ballistic missile program was nonnegotiable. President Donald Trump, however, cited it as a reason for unilaterally withdrawing America from the nuclear deal over a year ago.

Hatami's remarks come as the U.S. and its allies say Iran is behind a major drone-and-missile strike on Saudi Arabia's oil industry. Iran has denied the allegations, saying any strikes by the U.S. or Saudi Arabia will lead to "all-out war."