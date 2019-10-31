Intimate Freud letter up for sale reveals his softer side

In this Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 photo, an official at an auction house shows a handwritten letter by Sigmund Freud, in Jerusalem. The letter which shows a rare sentimental side to the 20th century thinker as well as insight into the life of a prominent Jewish refugee amid the advance of the Nazis, is set to be auctioned on Dec. 3, with a $6,000 opening bid. The letter, written in German and dated June 21, 1938, was sent several weeks after Freud fled the Nazis in his native Austria and moved to London. less In this Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 photo, an official at an auction house shows a handwritten letter by Sigmund Freud, in Jerusalem. The letter which shows a rare sentimental side to the 20th century thinker as ... more Photo: Patty Nieberg, AP Photo: Patty Nieberg, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Intimate Freud letter up for sale reveals his softer side 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

JERUSALEM (AP) — A newly discovered handwritten letter by Sigmund Freud is set to go on sale in Jerusalem.

The June 21, 1938 letter, written in German, shows a little-known sentimental side to the father of modern psychoanalysis. It was sent weeks after Freud fled the Nazis in his native Austria and moved to London.

The letter was written to philanthropist Margaret Stonborough-Wittgenstein, a friend and patient from back home. In it, he sympathizes with her over the suicide of her ex-husband and appears to seek a glimpse of life back in Vienna under Nazi rule.

The letter is to be auctioned on Dec. 3, with a $6,000 opening bid.