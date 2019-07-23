Indian opposition wants Modi to clarify Trump Kashmir claim

NEW DELHI (AP) — Opposition leaders are angrily demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarify his position in Parliament about President Donald Trump mediating India's long-running dispute with Pakistan over Kashmir.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said in Parliament on Tuesday that Modi made no such request to Trump as the U.S. president had claimed.

Opposition leaders Anand Sharma and D. Raja said India's position was that Kashmir was a bilateral matter with Pakistan and it will not accept any third-party mediation.

Trump said Modi recently asked him whether he would like to be a mediator or arbitrator on Kashmir. Trump spoke to reporters in Washington before Monday's meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir, the Himalayan territory they both claim that is divided between them.