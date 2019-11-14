Indian court to set law on women’s entry in temples, mosques

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's Supreme Court will set law on women’s entry into temples and mosques after being asked to review its decision lifting a ban on some women entering the Sabarimala temple in Kerala state.

The court deferred a decision on petitions seeking a review of its 2018 ruling to lift a ban on women of menstruating age entering the temple grounds.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogi said Thursday seven judges will take up issues relating to women entering any house of worship.

The Sabarimala temple bars women age 10 to 50 from its grounds. It says the celibacy of the temple's presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa, is protected by India's constitution and women of all ages can worship at other Hindu temples. Some Hindu figures consider menstruating women to be impure.