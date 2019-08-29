India accuses Pakistan of trying to infiltrate terrorists

Pakistani protesters rally against India to express solidarity with Indian Kashmiris, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan plans to address the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 27 to highlight what he calls "Indian atrocities" in its portion of Kashmir.

NEW DELHI (AP) — India says it has information that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists into the country to carry out attacks amid rising tensions over New Delhi's decision to abrogate the autonomy of Indian-administered Kashmir.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar says India's security forces are prepared to deal with any eventuality.

He was reacting to Indian media reports Thursday that quoted unidentified Indian intelligence sources as saying Pakistan-trained commandos have entered Indian waters to attack port facilities in western Gujarat state.

He said Pakistan is trying to create an alarmist situation after New Delhi imposed a lockdown and abrogated Indian-controlled Kashmir's autonomy early this month.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan since they won independence from British colonialists in 1947. They have fought two wars over its control.