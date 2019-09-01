https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/world/article/IS-claims-attack-in-Bangladesh-that-injured-2-14405395.php
IS claims attack in Bangladesh that injured 2 police
DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Two Bangladeshi policemen in the capital have been injured in a crude bomb attack that has been claimed by the Islamic State group.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police chief Asaduzzaman Mia says the attack happened late Saturday night when a car carrying a Cabinet minister was passing through Dhaka's busy Dhanmondi area. A policeman from his security team and a traffic officer were both injured in the explosion.
The U.S.-based SITE Intelligence group that monitors militants said Sunday that the IS group claimed responsibility for the attack.
The policemen are being treated in a hospital and their injuries are not life threatening.
The IS has claimed similar attacks on police in the past.
View Comments