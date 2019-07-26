Hong Kong protesters take their cause to airport arrivals

HONG KONG (AP) — Protesters in Hong Kong have taken their cause to one of the busiest airports in the world.

Demonstrators dressed in black filled the arrival hall Friday at Hong Kong International Airport, where they greeted international visitors with chants of "There are no riots, there's only tyranny!"

Hong Kong residents have been protesting for more than a month, calling for democratic reforms and the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill in the Chinese territory. Their demands include direct elections, the dissolution of the current legislature, and an investigation into alleged police brutality.

Clashes between protesters and police and other parties have become increasingly violent.

A mob of white-clad men brutally attacked people at a rail station Sunday. Their apparent targets were pro-democracy protesters who had attended a march earlier that day.