Hong Kong police defuse bombs designed 'to kill and to maim'

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police say they have defused two large homemade bombs packed with nails and designed “to kill and to maim people.”

Police say the bombs found Monday evening were “complete, fully functional and ready to be used.”

The bombs were radio-controlled, to be triggered with mobile phones.

Police said they were made with a total of 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of high explosives.

Police said that had the bombs exploded, they could “have killed and injured large numbers of people.”

It's not clear if the bombs were connected to the anti-government protests that have shaken the city for six months.