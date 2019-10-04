History museum explores Germans’ view of Britain

FILE - In this Tuesday July 9, 2019 file photo a woman looks to a model of a carnival float from Duesseldorf depicting British Prime Minister Theresa May and the Brexit at the exhibition 'Very British' about the Germany- Britain relationship at the German House Of History museum in Bonn, Germany. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP, file)

BONN, Germany (AP) — As Brexit looms, one of Germany’s main history museums is examining Germans’ views of the British, complete with a countdown clock that may be reset if Britain’s departure from the European Union is delayed.

The “Very British: A German Point of View” exhibition at Bonn’s Haus der Geschichte features among other things a dress worn by Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to West Germany in 1965.

Project manager Christian Peters said Friday aspects include “Britain’s relationship with Europe; Germans’ enthusiasm for the royal family; Britons’ relationship with the past; their obsession, one must almost say, regarding World War II; and of course enthusiasm for British pop culture.”

The show addresses Germans’ dismay at the 2016 Brexit vote, reflected in a carnival float depicting former Prime Minister Theresa May.

The exhibition runs until March 8.