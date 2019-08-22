https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/world/article/Guatemala-certifies-result-of-Aug-11-14371907.php
Guatemala certifies result of Aug. 11 presidential vote
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala's Supreme Electoral Tribunal has made it official: Alejandro Giammattei will be the country's next president.
Tribunal president Julio Solórzano said Thursday at a news conference that the results of the Aug. 11 runoff have been certified giving Giammattei the victory.
The court also officially declared César Guillermo Castillo Reyes as vice president-elect.
Giammattei won about 58% of the 3.2 million votes cast, compared with 42% for former first lady Sandra Torres.
