Germany charges woman as member of Islamic State group

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have filed terrorism charges against a German woman who allegedly joined the Islamic State group in Syria.

Federal prosecutors said Monday that the indictment against the woman, identified only as Sibel H. in line with local privacy laws, was filed with the Munich state court on Dec. 6. She is accused of membership in a foreign terrorist organization as well as war crimes against property.

Prosecutors allege that she traveled to Syria with her husband in early 2016 to join IS, and ended up in Iraq. They say the couple lived in homes seized by IS, and she ran the household to support her husband's work for the extremist group.

Sibel H. returned to Germany in April 2018 after being thrown out of Iraq by Kurdish security authorities, prosecutors said. She was arrested in August, but released pending trial in September.